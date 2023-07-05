Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $55,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Chemed by 2,283.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Chemed Stock Down 0.2 %

CHE stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $537.81. 2,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,872. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $542.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $570.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,685,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,624 shares of company stock worth $3,076,019 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

