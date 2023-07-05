China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,593,200 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 8,637,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,003,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

China Tower Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHWRF remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. China Tower has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

About China Tower

China Tower Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

