Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Sells $2,321,868.00 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CMG stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,120.71. 148,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,760. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,061.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1,751.23. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,233.61 and a 12-month high of $2,147.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,066.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

