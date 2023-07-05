Chiron Capital Management LLC Buys 2,700 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,276,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,031,000 after purchasing an additional 583,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,169,000 after purchasing an additional 87,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,431,000 after purchasing an additional 552,179 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

Kellogg Price Performance

In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $6,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,551,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,770,328 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.17. The company had a trading volume of 288,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,485. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average is $67.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 97.52%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

