Chiron Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.6% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 117,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,120,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.4% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,856. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

