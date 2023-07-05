Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,156 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 3.0% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of T traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,934,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,458,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

