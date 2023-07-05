Chiron Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,907 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 1,056.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $236,000.

NYSEARCA MMLG remained flat at $21.59 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,978. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $43.18 million, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82.

The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (MMLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large cap growth stocks. Stock selections are made by two portfolio managers. MMLG was launched on Jul 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

