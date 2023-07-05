Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,744,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after acquiring an additional 861,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Down 0.8 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

NYSE:UL traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 359,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,252. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.59. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.