Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,278,171,000 after acquiring an additional 183,309 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,559,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,868,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,289,000 after buying an additional 77,147 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $62.85. 4,018,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,805,398. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average of $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

