Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up about 1.1% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.79. 2,120,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,293,575. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.79%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

