Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Shares Down 1%

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.75. 1,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Cincinnati Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cincinnati Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.00% of Cincinnati Bancorp worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

