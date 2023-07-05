Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.30

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.37 ($0.00), with a volume of 57809862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Cineworld Group Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £6.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.30.

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

