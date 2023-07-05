City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

City Office REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years. City Office REIT has a payout ratio of -333.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect City Office REIT to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

NYSE CIO opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.04 million, a PE ratio of -16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07.

CIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 369,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,674,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 658.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 216,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 188,184 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 179,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

