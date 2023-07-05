ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Purchases $509,922.88 in Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.08 per share, with a total value of $509,922.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,445,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,725,644.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,897 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $658,938.39.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,166 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $72,214.44.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,202 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $434,477.82.

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,771 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $252,324.37.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,685 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $260,982.60.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,364 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.10 per share, with a total value of $319,312.40.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,702 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $626,329.98.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Price Performance

Shares of CEM stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.79. The stock had a trading volume of 27,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,192. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $37.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

