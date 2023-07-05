Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLFD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clearfield from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $725.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.74. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $134.90.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. Clearfield had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $71.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Clearfield by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clearfield by 451.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth $3,667,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

