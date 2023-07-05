Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.33.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLFD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clearfield from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.
Clearfield Price Performance
NASDAQ CLFD opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $725.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.74. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $134.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Clearfield by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clearfield by 451.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth $3,667,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
