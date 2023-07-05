Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Trading Down 5.1%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.03 and last traded at $45.16. 180,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 414,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.58.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLFD. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clearfield from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $688.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Clearfield had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $71.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearfield by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

