Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Trading Down 5.1%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.03 and last traded at $45.16. 180,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 414,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.58.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CLFD. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clearfield from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.
Clearfield Trading Down 5.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $688.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 5.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearfield by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
