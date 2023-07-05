Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $984,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETFree Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at $17,266,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NET stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,650,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.41. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $80.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETFree Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 48.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cloudflare by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.