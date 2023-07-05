Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $984,000.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at $17,266,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NET stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,650,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.41. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $80.99.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 48.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cloudflare by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.