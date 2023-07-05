CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in CME Group by 363.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,500 shares during the period. StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 755.1% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,090,000 after purchasing an additional 719,699 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in CME Group by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,287,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,490,000 after purchasing an additional 691,675 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.91.

CME Group Stock Up 0.5 %

CME Group stock opened at $186.16 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $211.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

