Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 82,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 175,060 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 46,634 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 52.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,323 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the period.

PSF opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

