Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,169 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 2.7% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

