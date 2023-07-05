Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Short Interest Down 24.9% in June

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the May 31st total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 88.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDF opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.36. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

