Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Trading Down 2.9%

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Free Report) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.84 and last traded at $17.84. Approximately 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31.

About Compagnie Plastic Omnium

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE engages in the manufacture and sale of exterior vehicle lighting systems, batteries, and electrification systems for electric mobility in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, and Africa. The company operates through Industries and Modules segments. Its Industries segment provides intelligent exterior systems; clean energy systems comprising internal combustion engines dedicated to energy storage system and emission reduction system, and on-board batteries, power electronics, and electrification systems for electric mobility of trucks, buses, coaches, trains, and construction machinery; new energies, such as hydrogen fuel cells and fuel tanks; and automotive lighting systems and varroc lighting systems.

