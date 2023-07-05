Compound Hits Market Capitalization of $457.91 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $59.09 or 0.00193725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 45% higher against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $457.91 million and $129.48 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00054724 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00030727 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013712 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,749,440 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,749,371.04044356 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 65.01562054 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 358 active market(s) with $141,709,553.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.