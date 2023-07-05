Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 20,853 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,853 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.13% of Eaton worth $90,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.73. 285,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $202.35.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

