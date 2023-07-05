Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,598 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises approximately 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.47% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $121,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 540,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $187,402,000 after buying an additional 33,504 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.00.

NYSE:WST traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.41. 39,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 1.11. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $387.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $357.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.