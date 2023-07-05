Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $124.48 Million Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 161,643 shares during the quarter. Diodes makes up about 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 2.94% of Diodes worth $124,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diodes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Diodes by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,992,000 after purchasing an additional 106,322 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Diodes by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Diodes by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,913,000 after purchasing an additional 95,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Diodes by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,003,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In related news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $180,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,782.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $152,643.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gary Yu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $180,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,782.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,639 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diodes Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on DIOD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

DIOD stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.77. 86,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,360. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $97.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

