Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $172.84 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Paycom Software accounts for 1.6% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.94% of Paycom Software worth $172,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. William Blair began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.13. 57,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,411. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.11 and a 12-month high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

