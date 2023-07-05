Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $94,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 103,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 53,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CRL traded down $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $206.53. 40,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.28. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.22 and a 1 year high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.30.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

