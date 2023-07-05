Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,666 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.80% of Simply Good Foods worth $31,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,766,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,404,000 after buying an additional 332,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,591,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,824,000 after purchasing an additional 51,490 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after purchasing an additional 559,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,938,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,002,000 after purchasing an additional 71,355 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 15,133 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $605,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,672,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,902,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $605,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,672,557 shares in the company, valued at $106,902,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,932 shares of company stock worth $2,492,631 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $36.66. The stock had a trading volume of 80,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,037. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $324.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

