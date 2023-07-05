Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 22,947 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,947 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 1.10% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $48,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after acquiring an additional 55,263 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,909,000 after purchasing an additional 906,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,088,000 after buying an additional 241,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.33. The company had a trading volume of 154,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.21. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $115.79.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $187.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.63 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 10.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

In related news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 36,773 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $3,940,226.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,622.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $3,940,226.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,622.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $3,515,797.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $25,387,705.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,843 shares of company stock worth $19,142,268 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

