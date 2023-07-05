Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 36,253 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,253 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems makes up about 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $138,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $9.61 on Wednesday, hitting $532.96. 67,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,153. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $553.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $479.73 and a 200-day moving average of $460.05.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 3,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $1,604,810.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,593,528.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 3,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $1,604,810.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,593,528.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $5,211,229.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,017 shares in the company, valued at $494,615,730.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,918 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,664. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.67.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

