Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Consilium Acquisition Corp I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I by 350.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,028,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 799,893 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $7,616,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at $6,239,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at $4,636,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at $4,908,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

CSLM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,044. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. Consilium Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.60.

About Consilium Acquisition Corp I

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

