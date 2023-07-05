Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $8.28.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

