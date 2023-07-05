Contrasting Accenture (NYSE:ACN) & First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Free Report) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

First Advantage has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accenture has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of First Advantage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Accenture shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of First Advantage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Accenture shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage 6.73% 13.00% 7.81% Accenture 11.28% 30.47% 15.36%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares First Advantage and Accenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Advantage and Accenture, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 6 0 0 2.00 Accenture 0 7 9 0 2.56

First Advantage currently has a consensus price target of $14.40, indicating a potential downside of 3.74%. Accenture has a consensus price target of $326.89, indicating a potential upside of 5.12%. Given Accenture’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accenture is more favorable than First Advantage.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Advantage and Accenture’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage $810.02 million 2.70 $64.60 million $0.34 44.00 Accenture $63.55 billion 3.25 $6.88 billion $11.22 27.72

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than First Advantage. Accenture is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Advantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Accenture beats First Advantage on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Advantage

(Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and other products comprising fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2002 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services. It also provides change management, HR transformation and delivery, organization strategy and design, talent strategy and development, and leadership and culture services; digital commerce; infrastructure services, including cloud infrastructure managed, cloud and data center, network, digital workplace, database platforms, service management, and cloud and infrastructure security services; data-enabled operating models; technology consulting and AI services; and technology consulting services. In addition, the company offers engineering and R&D digitization, smart connected products, product as-a-service enablement, capital projects, intelligent asset management, digital industrial workforce, and autonomous robotic systems; business process outsourcing; and services related to technology innovation. Further, it provides cloud, ecosystem, marketing, security, supply chain management, zero-based transformation, customer experience, finance consulting, mergers and acquisitions, and sustainability services. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.