Cordant Inc. Has $815,000 Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Cordant Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cordant Inc. owned 0.25% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Lam Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

