Cordant Inc. Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

