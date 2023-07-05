Cornish Metals (LON:CUSN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.00

Shares of Cornish Metals Inc. (LON:CUSN – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13), with a volume of 244538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

Cornish Metals Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £55.75 million, a PE ratio of 1,025.00 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.10.

Cornish Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cornish Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United Kingdom. The company primarily explores for tin, tungsten, zinc, silver, nickel, lithium, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects are the South Crofty project comprising an underground mine permission area that covers 1,490 hectares located in the Central Mining District of Cornwall, the United Kingdom; and the United Downs exploration project located within the historic Gwennap copper and tin mining district in Cornwall, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cornish Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornish Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.