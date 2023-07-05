Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Shares Down 1.7%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) fell 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.25. 153,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,148,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $104.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

