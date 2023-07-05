Costamare Inc. (CMRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the shipping company on Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.

Costamare has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Costamare has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Costamare to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.43. Costamare has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $248.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.06 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 53.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Costamare will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMRE. StockNews.com upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 24.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costamare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Costamare by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costamare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

