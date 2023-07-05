Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,916 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,580,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $539.45. 586,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,300. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $510.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The company has a market capitalization of $239.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.