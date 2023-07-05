CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Short Interest Update

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 68,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director H Sanford Riley bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $58,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $175,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CPI Card Group by 10,223.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in CPI Card Group by 171.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CPI Card Group in the first quarter valued at $1,197,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Card Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPI Card Group Stock Performance

PMTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on CPI Card Group from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CPI Card Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ PMTS traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $22.94. The company had a trading volume of 94,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.23. CPI Card Group has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $45.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average is $34.34.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.79%.

About CPI Card Group

(Free Report)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.