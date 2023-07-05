Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.74

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.74 and traded as high as $8.00. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 92,836 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Announces Dividend

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.24%.

Institutional Trading of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 879.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

Featured Articles

