Critical Review: NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) & Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Petco Health and Wellness has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NaaS Technology has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and NaaS Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petco Health and Wellness $6.04 billion 0.45 $90.80 million $0.23 38.52 NaaS Technology $13.46 million 86.73 -$817.34 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Petco Health and Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Petco Health and Wellness and NaaS Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petco Health and Wellness 0 5 7 0 2.58 NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus target price of $11.54, suggesting a potential upside of 30.27%. Given Petco Health and Wellness’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Petco Health and Wellness is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.1% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and NaaS Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petco Health and Wellness 1.05% 4.85% 1.73% NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Petco Health and Wellness beats NaaS Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc., operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. The company offers its products under the WholeHearted, Reddy, and Well & Good brands. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management. It also provides offline EV charging solutions comprising site selection, hardware procurement, engineering, procurement, and construction, station maintenance, energy storage, and customer support services. In addition, the company offers electricity procurement services to charging stations, as well as other amenities and ancillary services, such as vending machines, massage chairs, and car wash tunnels. It serves charger manufacturers, EV OEMS, and end-users. The company is headquartered in Huzhou, China.

