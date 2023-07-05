CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CrowdGather, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.03. CrowdGather shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

CrowdGather Stock Up 32.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc, a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences.

