CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Boosted by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 101.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after acquiring an additional 891,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,788,000 after acquiring an additional 766,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $145.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Westpark Capital raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,422,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,479 shares of company stock valued at $13,775,178. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

