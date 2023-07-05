Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.26

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and traded as high as $6.28. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 10,747 shares changing hands.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of $53.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40.

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.82 million for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 5,669.11%.

Institutional Trading of Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:CCEL Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Cryo-Cell International at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

