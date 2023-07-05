Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.26

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCELFree Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and traded as high as $6.28. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 10,747 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $53.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40.

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCELFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.82 million for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 5,669.11%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCELFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Cryo-Cell International at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

