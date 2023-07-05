CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in June

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,900 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 354,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,789.0 days.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CTRRF stock remained flat at $11.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $13.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

