CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,224 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 34.9% in the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its position in CVS Health by 5.2% in the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 41,716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 71,469 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Down 0.6 %

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.37. 564,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,913,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.67. The firm has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.