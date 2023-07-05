Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Trading Down 15.5%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Free Report) dropped 15.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.83 and last traded at $26.91. Approximately 1,023,991 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 515% from the average daily volume of 166,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Daiichi Sankyo in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Daiichi Sankyo Trading Down 15.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, a pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; and ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anemia.

Further Reading

