Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $15.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dana by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 718,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 112,907 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth about $9,078,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dana by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Dana Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE DAN opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. Dana has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dana will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.84%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading

